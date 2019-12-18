By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 8 Chocolate & Caramel Reindeer Slices

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mr Kipling 8 Chocolate & Caramel Reindeer Slices

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Per slice (33g)
  • Energy580kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1726kJ

Product Description

  • Layers of Chocolate Flavoured and Caramel Flavour Sponge Sandwiching a Caramel Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (26%).
  • #Exceedinglygood
  • Chocolate & caramel flavour sponge topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and red drizzle
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Tapioca Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract, Carmine), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings (contain Milk), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Reindeer Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

8 x Reindeer Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (33g)
Energy 1726kJ580kJ
-412kcal138kcal
Fat 18.4g6.2g
of which Saturates 6.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate 58.0g19.5g
of which Sugars 39.6g13.3g
Fibre 1.2g<0.5g
Protein 2.9g1.0g
Salt 0.46g0.15g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

