Mr Kipling 8 Chocolate & Caramel Reindeer Slices

Product Description
- Layers of Chocolate Flavoured and Caramel Flavour Sponge Sandwiching a Caramel Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Icing (26%).
- #Exceedinglygood
- Chocolate & caramel flavour sponge topped with a chocolate flavoured icing and red drizzle
- Exceedingly good cakes
- No hydrogenated fat
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Invert Sugar Syrup, Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polysorbate 60), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Tapioca Starch, Colours (Plain Caramel, Titanium Dioxide, Paprika Extract, Carmine), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Flavourings (contain Milk), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acid (Acetic Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Reindeer Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
8 x Reindeer Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (33g)
|Energy
|1726kJ
|580kJ
|-
|412kcal
|138kcal
|Fat
|18.4g
|6.2g
|of which Saturates
|6.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|58.0g
|19.5g
|of which Sugars
|39.6g
|13.3g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.15g
