Imperial Leather Cotton Clouds Shower Cream 500Ml

Imperial Leather Cotton Clouds Shower Cream 500Ml
£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml
  • With mind-soothing, senses-wooing White Cashmere, you'll soon be floating away on a creamy, dreamy bed of heavenly Cotton Clouds.
  • Master perfumers
  • Fantastical new fragrance
  • Rich & creamy lather
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Leaves skin feeling moisturised
  • Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Polyquaternium-7, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Lactic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, C11-15 Pareth-7, C11-15 Pareth-40, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Made in the UK

  • As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • 3500 Aviator Way,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG,
  • UK.

  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C', Ardilaun Ct,
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,

500ml ℮

As with all cleansers, if the product gets into eyes, rinse well with water.

