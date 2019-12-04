Baylis & Harding White Tea & Neroli Hand Wash 500Ml

Product Description
- Like us on Facebook - @baylisandharding
- Follow us on Instagram - baylisandhardingplc
- Join us on Twitter - @Bayhar
- Generously infused with elements of jasmine, white tea and Vitamin E. This luxurious hand wash will leave your hands feeling nourished and beautifully fragranced.
- Green Dot
- Our bottles are 100% recyclable
- Suitable for Vegan
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Lather and rinse
Warnings
- WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.
Name and address
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
Return to
- Baylis & Harding PLC,
- Nash Road,
- Park Farm,
- Redditch,
- Worcestershire,
- B98 7AS,
- England.
- www.baylisandharding.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020