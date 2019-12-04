By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Baylis & Harding White Tea & Neroli Hand Wash 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Baylis & Harding White Tea & Neroli Hand Wash 500Ml
£ 2.25
£0.45/100ml

Product Description

  • Like us on Facebook - @baylisandharding
  • Follow us on Instagram - baylisandhardingplc
  • Join us on Twitter - @Bayhar
  • Generously infused with elements of jasmine, white tea and Vitamin E. This luxurious hand wash will leave your hands feeling nourished and beautifully fragranced.
  • Green Dot
  • Our bottles are 100% recyclable
  • Suitable for Vegan
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Sesquicaprylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Tocopheryl Acetate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Dipropylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Tetrasodium EDTA, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Lather and rinse

Warnings

  • WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Name and address

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,

Return to

  • Baylis & Harding PLC,
  • Nash Road,
  • Park Farm,
  • Redditch,
  • Worcestershire,
  • B98 7AS,
  • England.
  • www.baylisandharding.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: IF PRODUCT GETS IN THE EYES RINSE IMMEDIATELY WITH CLEAN WARM WATER. IF SKIN IRRITATION OCCURS DISCONTINUE USE.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Kitchen Towel White 4 Roll

£ 2.20
£1.10/100sheet

Offer

Andrex Toilet Tissue 16 Roll White

£ 8.95
£0.28/100sheet

Tesco Floor Wipes Antibacterial 15'S

£ 1.00
£0.07/each

Dove Original Bar Soap 2X100g

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here