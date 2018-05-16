By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Animals With Freddo 7 Pack 139.3G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g
Each 19.9 g contains
  • Energy405 kJ 96 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.0 g
    6%
  • Saturates1.8 g
    9%
  • Sugars5.4 g
    6%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025 kJ

Product Description

  • Animal Shaped Mini Biscuits Half Covered with Milk Chocolate (21 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • What's this? Freddo has hopped into the jungle to join his friends.
  • Now you can enjoy your favourite Animals with the added fun of Freddo-shaped biscuits!
  • No hydrogenated fats
  • No artificial colours, sweeteners or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 139.3g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 1.4 %, Milk Fat, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Salt, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.Best before: see side of pack.

Number of uses

Approx. 7 portions per pack

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Net Contents

7 x 19.9g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bag (19.9 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2025 kJ405 kJ8400 kJ /
-483 kcal96 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 20 g4.0 g70 g
of which Saturates 9.1 g1.8 g20 g
Carbohydrate 67 g13.3 g260 g
of which Sugars 27 g5.4 g90 g
Fibre 2.8 g0.6 g-
Protein 7.7 g1.5 g50 g
Salt 0.64 g0.14 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

