Carnation Extra Thick Cream 170G

Always fresh
I always have this in my pantry . So useful for any recipe that calls for thickening or needs cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
We use this regularly and the whole family love it. It tastes delicious. I have used it on puddings and to make cakes more interesting.
Good taste
I have used this since my childhood some 55yrs now. Always had this with xmas pud and to need fruit taste is one that sticks in my mind
Is what it says on the tin
I love the extra thick cream with homemade shortbread [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Thick and creamy
I whipped it up to make a delicious whipped cream filling. I’ve also used it straight from the can as a topping for scones or crumble [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Store cupboard staple.
I have been buying this for years, just as my Mum did and still does! It tastes great and the best bit is you can always keep a tin handy in the cupboard for those unexpected guests. Wonderful on scones for a cream tea, but even better between 2 slices of white bread with jam! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy scrummy
I bought this a week ago . As a big fan of fresh cream was somewhat dubious... However it was truly scrumptious with Devon fruit scones and raspberry jam . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
perfect for keeping
Have bought this for years .always consistently good taste and value always keep at least a couple of tins in for when the fancy strikes me
It's as as it says on the tin extra thick wonderfu
Enjoyed the product with various fruit really enhanced the eating experience.
Nostalgia in a tin
I always keep this in the cupboard. A handy treat, and always reminds me of visits to my Gt Aunts in the 60's. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]