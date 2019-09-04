By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carnation Extra Thick Cream 170G

5(10)Write a review
Carnation Extra Thick Cream 170G
Product Description

  • Sterilised Cream.
  • Carnation® Extra Thick Cream is a deliciously creamy dessert topping and filling that contains less than half of the fat of double cream! Whip it up to make a delicious whipped cream filling or use it straight from the can as a topping for scones or crumbles. We make this wonderfully thick Carnation® cream to be extra versatile, too. You can cook with it, bake with it, or spoon it onto desserts as a topping. It's so easy to use! There's nothing like a fresh scone with strawberries and cream and with a can of our Carnation® cream on hand, you'll be ready any time to top all the tasty bakes from your oven!
  • Established in 1899, Carnation® has a great heritage. Today Carnation®'s aim is to make home baking easier for everyone. There's a recipe for everyone and every occasion. For more information and hundreds of great-tasting recipes, visit us at www.carnation.co.uk! If you enjoy Carnation® Extra Thick Cream, why not try our Evaporated Milk? Delicious for topping or baking!
  • Each can contains 170g of Carnation® Extra Thick Cream
  • Thick, creamy, and great for whipping
  • A versatile topping or filling for so many desserts
  • 56% less fat than double cream
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (from Milk), Stabiliser: Sodium Citrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate in a suitable sealed container and use within 3 daysFor Best Before End: see end of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip the contents into a bowl and whisk until thick.

Number of uses

Contains 11 servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g tablespoon
Energy975 kJ145 kJ
-236 kcal35 kcal
Fat23.4 g3.5 g
of which: saturates15.7 g2.4 g
Carbohydrate3.6 g0.5 g
of which: sugars3.6 g0.5 g
Fibre0.0 g0.0 g
Protein2.8 g0.4 g
Salt0.15 g0.02 g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Contains 11 servings--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Always fresh

5 stars

I always have this in my pantry . So useful for any recipe that calls for thickening or needs cream [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

4 stars

We use this regularly and the whole family love it. It tastes delicious. I have used it on puddings and to make cakes more interesting.

Good taste

5 stars

I have used this since my childhood some 55yrs now. Always had this with xmas pud and to need fruit taste is one that sticks in my mind

Is what it says on the tin

5 stars

I love the extra thick cream with homemade shortbread [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Thick and creamy

5 stars

I whipped it up to make a delicious whipped cream filling. I’ve also used it straight from the can as a topping for scones or crumble [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Store cupboard staple.

5 stars

I have been buying this for years, just as my Mum did and still does! It tastes great and the best bit is you can always keep a tin handy in the cupboard for those unexpected guests. Wonderful on scones for a cream tea, but even better between 2 slices of white bread with jam! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy scrummy

5 stars

I bought this a week ago . As a big fan of fresh cream was somewhat dubious... However it was truly scrumptious with Devon fruit scones and raspberry jam . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect for keeping

5 stars

Have bought this for years .always consistently good taste and value always keep at least a couple of tins in for when the fancy strikes me

It's as as it says on the tin extra thick wonderfu

4 stars

Enjoyed the product with various fruit really enhanced the eating experience.

Nostalgia in a tin

5 stars

I always keep this in the cupboard. A handy treat, and always reminds me of visits to my Gt Aunts in the 60's. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

