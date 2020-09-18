By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Warburtons Half & Half Rolls 6 Pack

Warburtons Half & Half Rolls 6 Pack
Product Description

  • Enjoy as part of a healthy balanced diet and lifestyle.
  • Roll with Us
  • Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Please Recycle Me
  • Card - Recycle
  • Bag - Don't recycle at home - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket
  • Visit www.recyclenow.com to find out where
  • With vitamin D & calcium
  • Half White Flour
  • Half Wholemeal Flour
  • Family bakers
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vitamin D for a Healthy Immune System
  • Calcium for Strong Teeth and Bones
Information

Name and address

Return to

  • Customer Care
  • We put a lot of love into our baking, so if we haven't hit the mark please let us know.
  • 0800 243684 (freephone)
  • Warburtons Limited,
  • Hereford Street,
  • Bolton,
  • BL1 8JB.
  • www.warburtons.co.uk
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Went mouldy very quickly. Disappointed.

Went mouldy very quickly. Disappointed.

