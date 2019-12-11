Heinz Tomato Ketchup & Mayonnaise Twin Pack
New
Product Description
- Mayonnaise and Tomato Ketchup.
- Mayonnaise.
- MADE WITH FREE RANGE EGGS.
- ABSOLUTELY NO added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners.
- Tomato Ketchup.
- GROWN NOT MADE.
- Mayonnaise.
- Servings per bottle - 36.
- Tomato Ketchup.
- Servings per bottle - 43.
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Tomato Ketchup.
- Shake well before use.
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrod,
Return to
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrod,
- Dublin.
- UK Careline 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents
1190g
- 1 x Mayonnaise 540g e
- 1 x Tomato Ketchup 650g e
Information
Ingredients
Rapeseed Oil 68%, Water, Pasteurized Egg Yolk* 5%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), *From Free Range Eggs
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
- Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Serving (15g) Energy 2650kJ 398kJ - 644kcal 97kcal Fat 70g 11g -of which saturates 5.3g 0.8g Carbohydrate 3.0g 0.5g -of which sugars 1.5g 0g Protein 0.8g 0g Salt 1.0g 0.15g
- 1 x Mayonnaise 540g e
- 1 x Tomato Ketchup 650g e
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard
Storage
- Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per Serving (15g) Energy 435kJ 65kJ - 102kcal 15kcal Fat 0.1g Trace -of which saturates Trace Trace Carbohydrate 23.2g 3.5g - of which sugars 22.8g 3.4g Protein 1.2g 0.2g Salt 1.8g 0.3g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019