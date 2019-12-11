By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Tomato Ketchup & Mayonnaise Twin Pack

Heinz Tomato Ketchup & Mayonnaise Twin Pack
£ 3.50
£3.50/each

New

Product Description

  • Mayonnaise and Tomato Ketchup.
  • Mayonnaise.
  • MADE WITH FREE RANGE EGGS.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO added colours, flavours or artificial thickeners.
  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • GROWN NOT MADE.
  • Mayonnaise.
  • Servings per bottle - 36.
  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • Servings per bottle - 43.

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Tomato Ketchup.
  • Shake well before use.

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz (Ireland) Ltd,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrod,

Net Contents

1190g

    • 1 x Mayonnaise 540g e
    • 1 x Tomato Ketchup 650g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Rapeseed Oil 68%, Water, Pasteurized Egg Yolk* 5%, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Starch, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spices, Antioxidant (Calcium Disodium EDTA), *From Free Range Eggs

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

    Storage

    • Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (15g)
    Energy 2650kJ398kJ
    -644kcal97kcal
    Fat 70g11g
    -of which saturates 5.3g0.8g
    Carbohydrate 3.0g0.5g
    -of which sugars 1.5g0g
    Protein 0.8g0g
    Salt 1.0g0.15g
    • 1 x Mayonnaise 540g e
    • 1 x Tomato Ketchup 650g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Tomatoes (148g per 100g Tomato Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spice and Herb Extracts (contain Celery), Spice

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Mustard

    Storage

    • Mayonnaise.After opening refrigerate. Best Before - see cap. Tomato Ketchup. After opening refrigerate and eat within 8 weeks. Best before date: see cap.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (15g)
    Energy 435kJ65kJ
    -102kcal15kcal
    Fat 0.1gTrace
    -of which saturates TraceTrace
    Carbohydrate 23.2g3.5g
    - of which sugars 22.8g3.4g
    Protein 1.2g0.2g
    Salt 1.8g0.3g

