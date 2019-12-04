Cesar Senior 10+ Selection In Jelly 12X100g

- Cesar Senior is a range of succulent, high quality dog food recipes in jelly your senior dog will simply love. Specially crafted for his needs, Senior wet dog food trays with Beef & Vegetables, Chicken & Rice, Lamb & Peas, Turkey & Rice are an appetising, gentle, luxury dog food. Lovingly prepared to be delicious and delicate, so that, even after all these years, Cesar wet dog food pouch will continue to make his mealtimes moments of joy for him….and for you. This senior wet dog food is available in 8 pack of chicken dog food, beef dog food, lamb dog food and turkey dog food.
- Cesar wet dog food in jelly is gentle on the stomach: your dog will love tasty chunks in jelly. Fresh, moist portions of wet food for dogs; depend on Cesar- a balanced dog food in jelly. Trays of high quality, luxury wet dog food pouches are made with carefully selected ingredients. Handy single pouches of succulent, mouth watering meals are moments of joy for him and for you. Cesar Senior meal and jelly dog food pouches contain no added sugar or artificial flavours
- We all look forward to sharing those special moments together with our dogs, particularly mealtimes. For a selection of high quality, delicious wet dog food recipes, only CESAR® will do.
- Cesar speciality senior wet dog food recipes are specifically designed for older dogs, so even your oldest friend can enjoy a delicious CESAR® meal; a succulent bite your dog will love, time after time.
- Pack size: 1200G
- No added sugar
Best before date, see side.
Preparation and Usage
- 24h Daily Feeding Recommendation
- Pouch Only: 5 kg 3, 10 kg 5, 15 kg 7
- Pouch + Dry Food: 5 kg 1 + 45 g, 10 kg 2 + 65 g, 15 kg 3 + 85 g
- Your dog can be regarded as senior from 10 years old.
- We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Cesar® and a dry food.
- 85 kcal/100g
- Feeding instructions: Allow a transition phase, adjust amounts and divide it into meals according to your pet's needs. Visit our website or call our Consumer Careline for feeding information. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- IE: Mars Ireland,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- GB: Freepost Mars Petcare UK.
- 0800 738 800
- www.mars.co.uk/contact
- www.uk.cesar.com
- IE: Mars Ireland Consumer Care,
- PO Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
- www.cesar.ie
12 x 100g ℮
- x3 with Beef & Rice
- x3 with Chicken & Rice
- x3 with Lamb & Rice
- x3 with Turkey & Rice
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Beef), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Best before date, see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2.0 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 2.7 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.30 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.3 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Lamb), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Best before date, see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2.0 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 2.7 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.30 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.3 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Chicken), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Best before date, see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2.0 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 2.7 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.30 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.3 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
Ingredients
Meat and Animal Derivatives (44%, of which 92% natural*, including 4% Turkey), Cereals (including 0.7% Rice, equivalent to 4% Cooked Rice), Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, *Natural ingredients
Best before date, see side.
Typical Values Analytical constituents (%): Protein: 8.0 Fat content: 5.5 Inorganic matter: 2.0 Crude fibre: 0.50 Moisture: 82.0 Vitamin D3: 250 IU Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate): 2.7 mg Iodine (Calcium iodate, anhydrous): 0.30 mg Iron (Iron(II) sulphate monohydrate): 3.9 mg Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate): 2.3 mg Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate): 19.4 mg Cassia gum: 1900 mg Additives per kg: - Nutritional additives: - Technological additives: -
