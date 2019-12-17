By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Boost Ice Cream Stick 4 X 80Ml

Cadbury Boost Ice Cream Stick 4 X 80Ml
£ 3.20
£1.00/100ml

Each stick (80ml) contains:
  • Energy940kJ 225kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.8g
    20%
  • Saturates8.9g
    44%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ/271kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate Ice Cream with Toffee Sauce, Caramel Pieces and Digestive Crumble Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 320ml

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (37%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Reconstituted Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Partially Reconstituted Dried Whey (from Milk), Toffee Sauce (6.5%) (Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Coconut Oil, Caramel Pieces (3%) (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea Kernel, Palm Stearin), Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerine), Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring), Sugar, Digestive Crumble (2.5%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Sugar Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings (from Milk), Stabilisers (E412, E410)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.For best before end see side of pack.

Warnings

  • This product may stain

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of Froneri International plc,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
  • www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

4 x 80ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer Stick (80ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 1132kJ/271kcal940kJ/225kcal8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 16.6g13.8g70g
of which Saturates 10.7g8.9g20g
Carbohydrate 27.0g22.4g260g
of which Sugars 21.5g17.8g90g
Fibre 1.0g0.8g-
Protein 2.9g2.4g50g
Salt 0.19g0.16g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

This product may stain

