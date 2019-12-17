Cadbury Boost Ice Cream Stick 4 X 80Ml
- Energy940kJ 225kcal11%
- Fat13.8g20%
- Saturates8.9g44%
- Sugars17.8g20%
- Salt0.16g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1132kJ/271kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate Ice Cream with Toffee Sauce, Caramel Pieces and Digestive Crumble Covered in Milk Chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 320ml
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Reconstituted Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Partially Reconstituted Dried Whey (from Milk), Toffee Sauce (6.5%) (Sugar, Butter (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Water, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Muscovado Sugar, Cornflour, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Coconut Oil, Caramel Pieces (3%) (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea Kernel, Palm Stearin), Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Humectant (Glycerine), Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring), Sugar, Digestive Crumble (2.5%) (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Shea Kernel, Palm, Shea, Rapeseed), Sugar Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings (from Milk), Stabilisers (E412, E410)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts
Storage
Store below -18°C. Keep frozen.For best before end see side of pack.
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of Froneri International plc,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- For customer services: www.froneri.uk.com
- www.cadburyicecreamland.com
Net Contents
4 x 80ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per Stick (80ml)
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|1132kJ/271kcal
|940kJ/225kcal
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|13.8g
|70g
|of which Saturates
|10.7g
|8.9g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|27.0g
|22.4g
|260g
|of which Sugars
|21.5g
|17.8g
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.8g
|-
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.4g
|50g
|Salt
|0.19g
|0.16g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
This product may stain
