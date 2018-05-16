By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bunny And Chick Adventure Hunt 475G

Tesco Bunny And Chick Adventure Hunt 475G
£ 5.00
£1.06/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 537kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate hollow shapes.
  • Milk Chocolate 1 Large Bunny, 3 Small Bunnies, 5 Chicks, 5 Eggs
  • 14 Minimum
  • Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing, We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 475G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

475g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy2246kJ / 537kcal561kJ / 134kcal
Fat29.6g7.4g
Saturates18.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate60.5g15.1g
Sugars58.5g14.6g
Fibre0.6g0.2g
Protein6.9g1.7g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

