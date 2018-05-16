Tesco Bunny And Chick Adventure Hunt 475G

- Energy561kJ 134kcal7%
- Fat7.4g11%
- Saturates4.5g23%
- Sugars14.6g16%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2246kJ / 537kcal
Product Description
- Milk chocolate hollow shapes.
- For more see: www.tescoplc.com/certifications
- Milk Chocolate 1 Large Bunny, 3 Small Bunnies, 5 Chicks, 5 Eggs
- Milk Chocolate 1 Large Bunny, 3 Small Bunnies, 5 Chicks, 5 Eggs
- 14 Minimum
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Cocoa Sourcing, We purchase a volume of cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms equivalent to the volume used in this product.
- Widely Recycled
- © Tesco 2020. SC213649
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 475G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts and egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
19 Servings
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
475g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2246kJ / 537kcal
|561kJ / 134kcal
|Fat
|29.6g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|18.0g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|60.5g
|15.1g
|Sugars
|58.5g
|14.6g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020