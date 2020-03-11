By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Perfect Finish Facial Shaving

Wilkinson Sword Perfect Finish Facial Shaving
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • W/Sword Perfect Finish Facial Shaving
  • Shapes eyebrows and gently removes fine hairs
  • - Includes an extra Precision Cover attachment for precise styling of eyebrows
  • - Gently exfoliates to smooth skin
  • - Blades are uniquely designed with fine Microguards to help protect skin
  • - This pack includes x 3 Intuition Perfect Finish Eyebrow Shapers

Information

Warnings

  • Keep away from children.

Net Contents

3 x Eyebrow Styling & Facial Shaving

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep away from children.

