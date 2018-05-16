Tesco Finest Two Garlic Butter Lobster Tails 220g Serves 2
New
- Energy462kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates5.3g27%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 856kJ / 206kcal
Product Description
- Lobster (Homarus americanus) shell-on tails, with a garlic and roasted garlic butter.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. So that we can get this product to you in time for your delivery or collection slot, please ensure that you have checked out by 23:45 on the 14th December. Beyond this date, the Festive Food to Order products cannot be amended, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Sweet and tender wild lobster tails, finished with roasted garlic butter. Pop these in the oven and serve in their shells. Serves 2 Responsibly Sourced. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why our fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries, continually improving already high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC`s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
- Sweet and succulent wild lobster, with roasted garlic butter. We have prepared the tails for you to provide easy access to the succulent lobster meat.
- Pack size: 220g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Shell-On Lobster Tails (Crustacean) (90%), Garlic Butter [Butter (Milk), Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Roasted Garlic Purée, Garlic Purée, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper], Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6 19 mins Remove outer sleeve and film but retain card insert. Place tray on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 19 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Insert. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled Pad. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (54g**)
|Energy
|856kJ / 206kcal
|462kJ / 111kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|9.8g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Protein
|18.0g
|9.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions shell removed, 220g typically weighs 108g.
|-
|-
