Gu Sticky Hot Toffee Puddings 2X85g

Delicious! A decadent dessert. Will definitely be buying again.
Whipping Cream, Water, Unsalted Butter, Dried Dates (13%) (Dates, Rice Flour), Dark Muscovado Sugar, Dark Brown Sugar, Flour Blend (Rice, Potato, Tapioca, Maize, Buckwheat), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Pasteurised Whole Egg (Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Cornflour, Partially Inverted Refiners Sugar, Black Treacle (Cane Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Thickener (Modified Starch), Guérande Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Made in the UK
2 x 85g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 85g ramekin
|Energy kJ
|1364
|1159
|kcal
|326
|277
|Fat (g)
|17.1
|14.5
|of which saturates (g)
|11.8
|10.0
|Carbohydrate (g)
|40.5
|34.4
|of which sugars (g)
|26.9
|22.9
|Fibre (g)
|1.4
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|2.3
|2.0
|Salt (g)
|1.1
|0.9
Handle glass ramekin with care. Caution: the glass ramekin can be very hot. (For Souffle and Hot Eats only)
