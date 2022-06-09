We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Olay Regenerist Whip 30Spf Active Moisturiser 50Ml

Forget about sticky or greasy feeling sunscreen and have it all with Olay Regenerist Whip SPF 30 face cream. Our face moisturiser with SPF not only protects your skin against harmful UVA and AVB rays, but also renews your skin's natural glow.Infused with Olay's Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide) & Peptides, its light as air formula penetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin surface & helps optimise surface cell renewal. It strongly hydrates skin for 24 hours, visibly renews & firms skin. Whipped into a lightweight texture, it absorbs quickly and leaves a matte, soft-touch finish. Specifically designed with SPF30 to help protect skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.Our hydrating & anti-ageing facial cream is ideal for dry and oily skin. Use Olay Regenerist Whip Day Cream with SPF30 daily for 28 days. See true skin appearance transformation.
Daily face cream visibly renews your skin’s natural glowLight texture & matte finish for oily to combination skinFormulated with Vitamin B3 & Amino Peptides, two powerful skin care ingredientsPenetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin surfaceFacial Cream Intensely hydrates skin for 24 hoursImproves skin texture by encouraging surface cell renewalVisibly transforms skin in 28 days
Aqua, Tapioca Starch, Homosalate, Glycerin, Octocrylene, Niacinamide, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Panthenol, Ceratonia Siliqua Fruit Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Sodium Hyaluronate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, PEG-100 Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Sodium Polyacrylate Starch, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol

Poland

50 ℮

