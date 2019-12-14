Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G

Be careful. This is not 'free from' milk
Big mistake by Tesco to merchandise this with the 'free from' products (which are aimed at those with allergies). It is 'not suitable for those suffering from a milk allergy' - this means it is contaminated with milk. Not really a true 'Vegan' product either.
The best vegan chocolate I’ve had. Creamy and a nice orange flavour. Shame the price is so high compared to a standard bar
good vegan chocolate
pretty good, tastes exactly the same as an orange club chocolate bar but without the biscuit
AMAZING
This is insane. Probably the best chocolate I’ve ever had in my life (vegan or not)
great
so good! texture and taste and everything tasted exactly the same as normal milk choc. also the packaging is compostable