Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G

Galaxy Vegan Smooth Orange Bar 100G
£ 3.00
£3.00/100g
4x bars = 29g
  • Energy723kJ 175kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2497kJ

Product Description

  • Couverture chocolate made with hazelnut paste and orange oil.
  • Choose Pleasure...
  • Deliciously Vegan
  • Indulge with the delicious combination of rich cocoa and orange oil blended with smooth and creamy hazelnut paste. Enjoy a moment of vegan pleasure from Galaxy®
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut Paste (16%), Dried Rice Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Orange Oil (0.3%), Vanilla Extract, Salt, Couverture Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 35% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Cereals containing Gluten and Nuts, This product is made to a vegan recipe but as it is manufactured in a facility that uses Milk it is not suitable for people with a Milk allergy

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 3.5; Portion size: 29g

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.,
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Ireland: Mars Wrigley Confectionery Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g(%*)
Energy 2497kJ723kJ(9%)
-599kcal175kcal(9%)
Fat 42.2g12.2g(17%)
of which saturates 20.9g6.1g(31%)
Carbohydrate 50.4g14.6g(6%)
of which sugars 42.1g12.2g(14%)
Protein 3.1g0.9g(2%)
Salt 0.2g0.06g(1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Be careful. This is not 'free from' milk

1 stars

Big mistake by Tesco to merchandise this with the 'free from' products (which are aimed at those with allergies). It is 'not suitable for those suffering from a milk allergy' - this means it is contaminated with milk. Not really a true 'Vegan' product either.

The best vegan chocolate I’ve had. Creamy and a ni

4 stars

The best vegan chocolate I’ve had. Creamy and a nice orange flavour. Shame the price is so high compared to a standard bar

good vegan chocolate

5 stars

pretty good, tastes exactly the same as an orange club chocolate bar but without the biscuit

AMAZING

5 stars

This is insane. Probably the best chocolate I’ve ever had in my life (vegan or not)

great

5 stars

so good! texture and taste and everything tasted exactly the same as normal milk choc. also the packaging is compostable

