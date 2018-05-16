Wicked Kitchen Chipotle Tinga Spice Blend 43G

- Energy49kJ 12kcal1%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal
Product Description
- A blend of ancho chilli, chipotle chilli, lime flavouring and roasted garlic.
- Chilli rating: medium
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 43G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli (6%), Ancho Chilli (5%), Roasted Garlic (3.5%), Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Peel, Black Pepper, Natural Lime Flavouring, Oregano, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Clove, Crushed Roasted Cumin Seed, Nutmeg, Cumin Powder.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try
- Sprinkling the seasoning over lightly coated in oil cauliflower florets and baking until crisp. Serve with pineapple salsa.
Number of uses
approx. 10 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
43g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One teaspoon (4g)
|Energy
|1128kJ / 269kcal
|49kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|39.4g
|1.7g
|Sugars
|15.3g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|26.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|10.1g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020