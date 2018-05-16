By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Chipotle Tinga Spice Blend 43G

£ 1.50
£ 1.50
£0.35/10g
  • Energy49kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1128kJ / 269kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of ancho chilli, chipotle chilli, lime flavouring and roasted garlic.
  • Chilli rating: medium
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 43G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Chilli Powder, Chipotle Chilli (6%), Ancho Chilli (5%), Roasted Garlic (3.5%), Red Bell Pepper, Lemon Peel, Black Pepper, Natural Lime Flavouring, Oregano, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Clove, Crushed Roasted Cumin Seed, Nutmeg, Cumin Powder.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Sprinkling the seasoning over lightly coated in oil cauliflower florets and baking until crisp. Serve with pineapple salsa.

Number of uses

approx. 10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

43g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne teaspoon (4g)
Energy1128kJ / 269kcal49kJ / 12kcal
Fat1.3g0.1g
Saturates0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate39.4g1.7g
Sugars15.3g0.7g
Fibre26.4g1.1g
Protein11.7g0.5g
Salt10.1g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

