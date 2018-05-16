By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 80G

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Enchanted Eggs 80G
£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

New

1/2 = 40g
  • Energy863kJ 206kcal
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2158kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with crunchy caramel pieces (8.0%), dusted with a rose gold coloured coating.
  • Galaxy® chocolate with crunchy caramel rolled in rose gold
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Starch, Maize Protein, Colour (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 2; Portion size: 40g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077, @www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 40g (%*)
Energy2158kJ863kJ (10%)
-516kcal206kcal (10%)
Fat27g11g (16%)
of which saturates16g6.4g (32%)
Carbohydrate61g24g (9%)
of which sugars60g24g (27%)
Protein6.5g2.6g (5%)
Salt0.35g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--













