Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox Toothpaste 75Ml

- Invigorate your gums for firmly protected teeth, day after day.
- Colgate Gum Invigorate Detox formula contains minerals & coconut oil and is clinically proven to draw plaque bacteria from your teeth, gums and hard to reach areas to thoroughly clean and purify your gums.
- Firmly protects teeth
- Daily care for sensitive gums
- Invigorates your gums
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Zinc Citrate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PVM/MA Copolymer, Aroma, Potassium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Hydrogenated Coconut Oil, Cellulose Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)
Preparation and Usage
- Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.
Warnings
- NOT FOR THE USE OF CHILDREN UNDER 7 YEARS OLD.
Name and address
- Colgate-Palmolive,
- Guildford,
- GU2 8JZ.
Return to
Lower age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
