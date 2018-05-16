Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

Product Description
- Organic Milk Chocolate Egg, Organic Milk Chocolate and Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces.
- Our milk chocolate is enriched with 37 % organic cocoa and organic whole milk.
- This is why our darker shade of milk chocolate has such a cocoa - rich flavour, delivering true taste intensity.
- Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
- Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa.
- Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
- No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours #.
- # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
- Organic Milk Chocolate Egg
- 6-7 Portions per Egg.
- Organic Milk Chocolate.
- 5 Portions per Bar.
- Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces (10 %).
- 5 Portions per Bar.
- Organic
- Fairtrade
- Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
- Luxury milk chocolate egg with two large milk chocolate bars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 345g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
- Green and Black's,
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000.
Net Contents
345g ℮
Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per row (18 g) %* / Per row (18 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2339 kJ 421 kJ 8400 kJ - 561 kcal 101 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 36 g 6.5 g 9 % 70 g of which Saturates 22 g 3.9 g 19 % 20 g Carbohydrate 48 g 8.6 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 46 g 8.2 g 9 % 90 g Fibre 2.8 g 0.5 g - - Protein 9.8 g 1.8 g 4 % 50 g Salt 0.23 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 25 g %* / Per 25 g Reference Intakes Energy 2339 kJ 585 kJ 8400 kJ - 561 kcal 140 kcal 7 % 2000 kcal Fat 36 g 9.1 g 13 % 70 g of which Saturates 22 g 5.4 g 27 % 20 g Carbohydrate 48 g 12 g 5 % 260 g of which Sugars 46 g 11 g 13 % 90 g Fibre 2.8 g 0.7 g - - Protein 9.8 g 2.5 g 5 % 50 g Salt 0.23 g 0.06 g 1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Information
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per row (18 g) %* / Per row (18 g) Reference Intakes Energy 2309 kJ 416 kJ 8400 kJ - 554 kcal 100 kcal 5 % 2000 kcal Fat 35 g 6.2 g 9 % 70 g of which Saturates 21 g 3.7 g 19 % 20 g Carbohydrate 50 g 9.1 g 3 % 260 g of which Sugars 48 g 8.7 g 10 % 90 g Fibre 2.5 g 0.5 g - - Protein 8.8 g 1.6 g 3 % 50 g Salt 0.24 g 0.04 g 1 % 6 g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
