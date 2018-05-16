By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

image 1 of Green & Black's Milk Chocolate Large Shell Egg 345G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 10.00
£2.90/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

Product Description

  • Organic Milk Chocolate Egg, Organic Milk Chocolate and Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces.
  • Our milk chocolate is enriched with 37 % organic cocoa and organic whole milk.
  • This is why our darker shade of milk chocolate has such a cocoa - rich flavour, delivering true taste intensity.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa.
  • Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • No artificial flavours, preservatives or colours #.
  • # In accordance with legislation, all organic products are free from artificial flavours, colours and preservatives.
  • Organic Milk Chocolate Egg
  • 6-7 Portions per Egg.
  • Organic Milk Chocolate.
  • 5 Portions per Bar.
  • Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces (10 %).
  • 5 Portions per Bar.
  • Organic
  • Fairtrade
  • Ethical cocoa - finest ingredients
  • Luxury milk chocolate egg with two large milk chocolate bars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • Green and Black's,

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000.
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Green and Black's,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

345g ℮

