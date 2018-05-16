A Fine Selection Of British Ales Gift Set 3X500ml

Product Description
- A Fine Selection of British Ales
- Hobgoblin Gold
- While Gold might be light in colour, it's definitely no lightweight. At 4.5% abv, the combination of four hop varieties and an infusion of wheat and malted barley has resulted in the perfect golden beer - with a huge hop punch.
- Guilt edged golden refreshment.
- Well what did you expect?
- Greene King IPA
- Our brewing heritage dates back to 1799. The roots set down by Benjamin Greene and Frederick King are embedded in the way we make our beer at our Westgate Brewery today. We still hand select the ingredients that make our IPA a prize-winning beer. Carefully selected pale, crystal and black malts join with Pilgrim. Challenger and First Gold hops to make a complex, refreshing ale.
- Wainwright The Golden Beer
- A superb thirst quenching, refreshing beer packed full of flavour, lightly hopped with subtle sweet notes and a delicate citrus aroma. Inspired by the author Alfred Wainwright, famous for his Lakeland Fell guide books.
- For every summit Wainwright conquered through his passion and commitment, each one delivered the ultimate reward.
- Hobgoblin Gold is brewed and packaged in the UK.
- Greene King IPA is brewed and packaged in the UK.
- Wainwright The Golden Beer is brewed and packaged in the UK.
- Pack size: 1500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- These Ales contain Malted Barley and Wheat
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed and distributed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x 500ml
