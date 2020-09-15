Create Your Own Halloween Bat Cupcakes Kit 375G

Product Description
- Cupcake mix, black icing mix, milk chocolate flavour candy buttons, royal icing mix, cupcake cases.
- Carton - Card - widely recycled
- Sachet - Plastic - check local recycling
- Create Your Own
- No artificial colours, flavours, or hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 375G
Information
Ingredients
Cupcake Mix (33%) Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Baking Powder (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)), Flavouring, Salt, Black Icing Mix (32%) Sugar, Colour (Iron Oxide), Milk Chocolate Flavour Candy (27%) Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Flavouring, Royal Icing Mix (8%) Sugar, Dried Egg White, Colour (Titanium Dioxide)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight. Once baked, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days.For best before see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation instructions:
- For the cake mix you will need: 1 medium size egg, 30g of melted unsalted butter and 20ml of semi-skimmed milk.
- For the black icing mix you will need: 60g of softened unsalted butter and 5ml (1 teaspoon) of semi-skimmed milk.
- For the royal icing you will need: 5ml (1 teaspoon) of cold water.
- 1 Empty the sachet of chocolate flavour candy in to a bowl, place over a pan of warm water, (do not let the water boil as steam will cause the candy to thicken).
- 2 Once melted equally divide between the 6 cupcake cases and place in to the fridge. Once set, carefully remove from the cupcake cases as you will need these cases to bake the cakes in.
- 3 Empty the cake mix into a bowl, add the egg, melted unsalted butter and the milk.
- 4 Bring together and beat well for 3 mins.
- 5 Place the cupcake cases into a muffin tray and equally divide the batter between them, bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
- 6 Empty the black icing mix into a bowl and add 60g of softened unsalted butter along with 5ml of milk. Bring together and beat well until light and smooth. Leave to one side until required.
- Baking time: bake in a pre-heated oven (180°c conventional, 160°c fan assist, gas mark 4) for approx. 12 mins, when baked remove from the oven and leave to cool on a cooling rack.
- 7 Empty the royal icing mix into a bowl and add 5ml (1 teaspoon) water and beat well until light soft peaks, consistency of icing can be adjusted by adding a little icing sugar or more water.
- 8 Next onto a piece of baking paper, either pipe (bag not provided) or spoon small bulbs of icing next to each other and add a small amount of black icing to make a pupil, leave to set.
- 9 Once the cakes have cooled, pipe or spoon the black icing mix on to the cakes, cut the chocolate disc in half and use for wings, finally finish by adding the eyes.
Number of uses
Contains 6 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Sachet. Check Locally
Name and address
- Create a Cake,
- Oak Green House,
- Oak Green Business Park,
- Earl Road,
- Cheadle Hulme,
- Cheshire,
Net Contents
375g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed per 100g
|When made up according to instructions as Consumed Per 87g serving
|% Reference Intake per serving
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1858kJ
|1617kJ
|19%
|8400kJ
|-
|444kcal
|386kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|21.7g
|18.9g
|27%
|70g
|of which saturates
|13.9g
|12.1g
|61%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.2g
|50.6g
|of which sugars
|47.5g
|41.3g
|46%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.37g
|6%
|6g
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
