Haliborange Omega3 & Multi Vitamins 60 Orange Gummies
Offer
Product Description
- 60 Orange Multivitamin with Omega-3 Softies- Food Supplement
- UK's No. 1 Trusted by Parents Kids Vitamins Brand†
- † Based on 52 w/e sales data 03.11.18
- Haliborange Omega-3 Softies are not only tasty but are a balanced multivitamin with Omega-3. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
- Flaxseed Oil: A source of essential Omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids.
- Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
- Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
- Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance.
- Delicious orange flavour
- Contains 8 essential vitamins
- Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision
- Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system
- Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Flaxseed Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour: Carmines, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25ºC.Replace lid securely. For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.
Preparation and Usage
- Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
Warnings
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
Return to
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- KT13 0XP,
- UK.
- haliborange.com
- 0800 0728 777
Lower age limit
3 Years
Upper age limit
7 Years
Net Contents
60 x Softies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 1 Softie
|% NRV*
|Flaxseed Oil
|220 mg
|Providing Omega-3 ALA Nutrients
|100 mg
|Vitamin A
|400 µg RE
|50
|Vitamin D
|2.5 µg
|50
|Vitamin E
|6 mg α-TE
|50
|Vitamin C
|60 mg
|75
|Niacin
|8 mg NE
|50
|Vitamin B6
|1.4 mg
|100
|Vitamin B12
|2.5 µg
|100
|Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)
|6 mg
|100
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020