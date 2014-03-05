By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Haliborange Omega3 & Multi Vitamins 60 Orange Gummies

Haliborange Omega3 & Multi Vitamins 60 Orange Gummies
  • 60 Orange Multivitamin with Omega-3 Softies- Food Supplement
  • UK's No. 1 Trusted by Parents Kids Vitamins Brand†
  • † Based on 52 w/e sales data 03.11.18
  • Haliborange Omega-3 Softies are not only tasty but are a balanced multivitamin with Omega-3. UK Dept. of Health recommends all children from 6 months to 5 years take supplements in the form of Vitamins A, C & D. (Source: nhs.uk)
  • Flaxseed Oil: A source of essential Omega-3 (ALA) fatty acids.
  • Vitamin A: Helps support normal vision.
  • Vitamin C: Helps support the immune system.
  • Vitamin B5: Contributes to normal mental performance.
  • Delicious orange flavour
  • Contains 8 essential vitamins
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine (Bovine), Flaxseed Oil, Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agent: Pectin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, Maltodextrin, Acid: Citric Acid, DL-Alpha-Tocopheryl Acetate, Niacinamide, Natural Orange Flavouring, Vitamin A Prep (Retinyl Acetate, DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Glazing Agents: Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Carnauba Wax, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Colour: Carmines, Vitamin D Prep (Cholecalciferol, Medium Chain Triglycerides), Cyanocobalamin

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25ºC.Replace lid securely. For Best Before End Date and Lot Number See Bottom of Jar.

  • Recommended daily intake: Children over 3 years take 1-2 fruit Softies daily. Do not exceed the recommended intake. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • CHECK SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE.

  • Made for:
  • Seven Seas Ltd.,
  • The Heights,
  • Brooklands,
  • Weybridge,
  • Surrey,

3 Years

7 Years

60 x Softies

Typical ValuesPer 1 Softie% NRV*
Flaxseed Oil220 mg
Providing Omega-3 ALA Nutrients100 mg
Vitamin A 400 µg RE50
Vitamin D 2.5 µg50
Vitamin E 6 mg α-TE50
Vitamin C 60 mg75
Niacin 8 mg NE50
Vitamin B6 1.4 mg100
Vitamin B12 2.5 µg100
Pantothenic Acid (Vitamin B5)6 mg100
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

