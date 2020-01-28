By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons 10 Spring Milk Chocolate Orange Cake Bites

Thorntons 10 Spring Milk Chocolate Orange Cake Bites
£ 1.00
£0.10/each

New

Product Description

  • Chocolate Sponge Topped with a Layer of Orange Flavoured Frosting, Smothered with Smooth Milk Chocolate and a Dark Chocolate Drizzle
  • Scrumptious chocolate sponge topped with a layer of orange flavoured frosting, smothered with smooth milk chocolate and a dark chocolate drizzle.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (46%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Flavoured Frosting (16%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

This pack contains 10 servings

Name and address

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • Thorntons Ltd,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • ML3 0DW.
  • www.finsburyfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

10 x Orange Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (approx 14.2 g)
Energy 1970 kJ278 kJ
-471 kcal67 kcal
Fat 25 g3.5 g
of which Saturates 11.1 g1.6 g
Carbohydrates55.1 g7.8 g
of which Sugars45.5 g6.5 g
Protein5.3 g0.8 g
Salt0.25 g0.04 g
This pack contains 10 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

