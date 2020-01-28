Thorntons 10 Spring Milk Chocolate Orange Cake Bites
Product Description
- Chocolate Sponge Topped with a Layer of Orange Flavoured Frosting, Smothered with Smooth Milk Chocolate and a Dark Chocolate Drizzle
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (46%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Orange Flavoured Frosting (16%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Orange Oil, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)], Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack contains 10 servings
Name and address
- Thorntons Ltd,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
Return to
Net Contents
10 x Orange Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 14.2 g)
|Energy
|1970 kJ
|278 kJ
|-
|471 kcal
|67 kcal
|Fat
|25 g
|3.5 g
|of which Saturates
|11.1 g
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrates
|55.1 g
|7.8 g
|of which Sugars
|45.5 g
|6.5 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.25 g
|0.04 g
|-
|-
