By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nutribrex Multigrain Blend 575G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Nutribrex Multigrain Blend 575G
£ 3.50
£0.61/100g

Product Description

  • Fortified wholegrain cereal with coconut and honey
  • Enjoy Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend as part of a balanced and varied diet.
  • Loved this?
  • Why not try some of our other scrummy products?
  • Take a look on our website: www.nutribrex.co.uk
  • Share your fabulous breakfast creations with us
  • Facebook and Instagram @nutribrex
  • At Nutri-Brex we love breakfast.
  • That's why we have created Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend, perfect for the whole family.
  • Each serving of Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend combines 4 delicious wholegrains- wheat, rye, sorghum and oats- with a hint of coconut and honey, all baked into a crunchy biscuit for a tasty start to the day.
  • High in B Vitamins to help release the energy you need*.
  • *B Vitamins contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
  • High in Iron to contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Wheat, rye, sorghum & oats
  • With a hint of coconut
  • High in fibre, B vitamins and iron
  • Your great tasting breakfast!
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 575g
  • B Vitamins contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in iron to contribute to the normal function of the immune system
  • High in fibre
  • High in B vitamins
  • High in iron

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Cereals (73%) [Wheat (39%), Rye (12%), Sorghum (11%), Oats (11%)], Rice, Sugar, Puffed Wheat, Barley Malt Extract, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Salt, Honey (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Vitamins (Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid), Iron, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy, Milk, Tree Nuts and Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • All serving suggestions are a guide only using a 48g (2 Nutri-Brex) serve.

Number of uses

12 Servings Per Pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Life Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Life Health Foods Ltd.,
  • 60-66 Saffron Hill,
  • London,
  • EC1N 8QX,
  • United Kingdom.
  • 0203 642 3252
  • hello@nutribrex.co.uk

Net Contents

575g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (2 Nutri-Brex/48g)%RI*per 100g
Energy 1610kJ773kJ
-385kcal185kcal
Fat 4.4g2.1g
of which saturates 1.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate 70g34g
of which sugars 9.6g4.6g
Fibre 8.9g4.3g
Protein 11g5.1g
Salt 0.67g0.32g
Thiamin (B1) 1.15mg0.55mg105%
Riboflavin (B2) 0.89mg0.43mg64%
Niacin (B3)5.2mg2.5mg33%
Folic acid 198µg95µg99%
Potassium 320mg154mg16%
Magnesium 90mg43mg24%
Iron 6.3mg3.0mg45%
*RI. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here