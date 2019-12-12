Nutribrex Multigrain Blend 575G

Product Description
- Fortified wholegrain cereal with coconut and honey
- Enjoy Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend as part of a balanced and varied diet.
- Loved this?
- Why not try some of our other scrummy products?
- Take a look on our website: www.nutribrex.co.uk
- Share your fabulous breakfast creations with us
- Facebook and Instagram @nutribrex
- At Nutri-Brex we love breakfast.
- That's why we have created Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend, perfect for the whole family.
- Each serving of Nutri-Brex Multigrain Blend combines 4 delicious wholegrains- wheat, rye, sorghum and oats- with a hint of coconut and honey, all baked into a crunchy biscuit for a tasty start to the day.
- High in B Vitamins to help release the energy you need*.
- *B Vitamins contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
- High in Iron to contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
- Wheat, rye, sorghum & oats
- With a hint of coconut
- High in fibre, B vitamins and iron
- Your great tasting breakfast!
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 575g
- B Vitamins contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- High in iron to contribute to the normal function of the immune system
- High in fibre
- High in B vitamins
- High in iron
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Cereals (73%) [Wheat (39%), Rye (12%), Sorghum (11%), Oats (11%)], Rice, Sugar, Puffed Wheat, Barley Malt Extract, Desiccated Coconut (1.5%), Salt, Honey (0.5%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Vitamins (Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid), Iron, Antioxidant: Tocopherol Rich Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy, Milk, Tree Nuts and Sesame
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- All serving suggestions are a guide only using a 48g (2 Nutri-Brex) serve.
Number of uses
12 Servings Per Pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Life Health Foods Ltd.,
- 60-66 Saffron Hill,
- London,
- EC1N 8QX,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Life Health Foods Ltd.,
- 60-66 Saffron Hill,
- London,
- EC1N 8QX,
- United Kingdom.
- 0203 642 3252
- hello@nutribrex.co.uk
Net Contents
575g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (2 Nutri-Brex/48g)
|%RI*per 100g
|Energy
|1610kJ
|773kJ
|-
|385kcal
|185kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|34g
|of which sugars
|9.6g
|4.6g
|Fibre
|8.9g
|4.3g
|Protein
|11g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.32g
|Thiamin (B1)
|1.15mg
|0.55mg
|105%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.89mg
|0.43mg
|64%
|Niacin (B3)
|5.2mg
|2.5mg
|33%
|Folic acid
|198µg
|95µg
|99%
|Potassium
|320mg
|154mg
|16%
|Magnesium
|90mg
|43mg
|24%
|Iron
|6.3mg
|3.0mg
|45%
|*RI. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019