Tesco Sparkling Rose Grape & Rhubarb Drink 750Ml

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.20/100ml
Per 150ml
  • Energy135kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • White and red grape juices and rhubarb juice with carbonated water and sweetener.
  • Fruity & Bold. Selected grapes blended with rhubarb for a delicate tartness. Our experts have been making drinks for over 120 years as a small, family run business. Today, the family’s fifth generation still draw on decades of expertise to create new fruity blends.
  • Fruity & Bold. Selected grapes blended with rhubarb for a delicate tartness.
  • Bubbly & refreshing
  • Selected grapes blended with rhubarb for a delicate tartness
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice (13%), Red Grape Juice (12%), Rhubarb Juice (4.5%), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy90kJ / 21kcal135kJ / 32kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.7g7.1g
Sugars4.7g7.1g
Fibre0.2g0.3g
Protein0.5g0.8g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Would give this 0 if I could. The drink had absolutely no flavour so was a complete waste of money

