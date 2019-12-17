Tesco Sparkling Rose Grape & Rhubarb Drink 750Ml

Tasteless
Would give this 0 if I could. The drink had absolutely no flavour so was a complete waste of money
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 90kJ / 21kcal
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice (13%), Red Grape Juice (12%), Rhubarb Juice (4.5%), Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides).
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.
5 Servings
Bottle. Widely Recycled
750ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml
|Energy
|90kJ / 21kcal
|135kJ / 32kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|4.7g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
