By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Linda Mccartneys 2 Vegetarian Fishcakes 212G

3(6)Write a review
Linda Mccartneys 2 Vegetarian Fishcakes 212G
£ 2.00
£9.44/kg

New

Each vegetarian fishcake (oven cooked as per instructions) contains:
  • Energy815kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7 g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.84g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Fish - Style Cakes made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein, Lemongrass and Chilli; in a Crispy Lemon and Parsley Breadcrumb Coating.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney's Family
  • Outrageously succulent
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 212g
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Filling (83%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (56%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Flavouring), Water, Potato, Potato Flake, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Tomato Purée, Flavouring, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose; Lemon Juice, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass Purée, Dried Onion, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Chilli Flakes, Dried Garlic, Coriander, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Colour: Paprika Extract], Breadcrumb Coating (16%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Parsley, Lemon Oil, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate; Wheat Starch], Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18°c or below.Do not refreeze. For best before end see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1 vegetarian fishcake. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place vegetarian fishcake onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 25-27 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH.

Net Contents

212g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g(oven cooked as per instructions) per vegetarian fishcake
Energy kJ813815
Energy kcal195195
Fat 9.0g9.0g
(of which saturates)0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate 13.5g13.5g
(of which sugars)0.4g0.4g
Fibre 4.7g4.7g
Protein 12.6g12.6g
Salt 0.84g0.84g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

great potato cake.

1 stars

Breadcrumbs - tastiest part.Whats happened to Linda McCartney stuff?

Great flavour and very tasty in a wrap with salad

5 stars

Great flavour and very tasty in a wrap with salad

Nice alternative fishcakes

4 stars

Very very nice almost tastes fishy but more of lemon will be buying regular

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible rubbery texture with no real taste and smelt like chappie dog food. They were not very nice at all.

lemony

4 stars

Quite a strong lemon taste but not unpleasant. Held its' shape well on cooking. Good texture.

Not nice tasteless.

2 stars

Horrible tasteless.

Usually bought next

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Nuggets 16 Pack 320G

£ 1.75
£5.47/kg

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Lincolnshire Sausages 6S 300G

£ 2.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Meat Free Chicken Style Pieces 300G

£ 1.75
£5.84/kg

Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Roast 500G

£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here