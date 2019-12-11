Linda Mccartneys 2 Vegetarian Fishcakes 212G

great potato cake.
Breadcrumbs - tastiest part.Whats happened to Linda McCartney stuff?
Great flavour and very tasty in a wrap with salad
Great flavour and very tasty in a wrap with salad
Nice alternative fishcakes
Very very nice almost tastes fishy but more of lemon will be buying regular
Horrible
Horrible rubbery texture with no real taste and smelt like chappie dog food. They were not very nice at all.
lemony
Quite a strong lemon taste but not unpleasant. Held its' shape well on cooking. Good texture.
Not nice tasteless.
Horrible tasteless.