Corsodyl Complete Protection Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml
New
Product Description
- Fluoride Toothpaste
- 8 Specially designed benefits for healthier gums & stronger teeth
- Gently whitens, deep cleans for a fresh feeling, works to keep the seal between gums and teeth tight, reduces red and inflamed gums, strengthens enamel with a mineral accelerator, targets bad breath, helps stop and prevent bleeding gums, 4 x more effective at removing plaque*
- *The main cause of bleeding bums compared to regular toothpaste.
- Healthy gums provide a foundation for strong teeth.
- If you see occasional traces of blood when you brush, if could be a sign of unhealthy gums, eventually weakening your teeth.
- New Corsodyl Complete Protection goes beyond an ordinary toothpaste. It brings together the expertise behind our advanced gum toothpaste with all you need to help keep your teeth strong, giving you 8 benefits for healthier gums and stronger teeth.
- Daily fluoride toothpaste
- Helps stop and prevent bleeding gums
- Suitable for daily use
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Sodium Bicarbonate, Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Titanium Dioxide, Steviol Glycosides, Limonene, CI 77491, Contains Sodium Fluoride 0.31%w/w (1400ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions: Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 12 years. Keep out of reach of children. Consult a dentist if symptoms persist. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Talk to your dentist or doctor as soon as possible, if you experience swelling of the mouth or face.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
Name and address
GSK,
Clocherane,
Youghal Road,
Dungarvan,
Co. Waterford,
Ireland.
Return to
- GSK Consumer Healthcare (GMDT),
- Clocherane,
- Youghal Road,
- Dungarvan,
- Co. Waterford,
- Ireland.
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- Or
- 12 Riverwalk,
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
