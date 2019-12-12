By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Sesame Togarashi Spice Blend 60G

Wicked Kitchen Sesame Togarashi Spice Blend 60G
£ 1.60
£0.27/10g

New

Product Description

  • A blend of herbs and spices with sesame seed, orange peel and seaweed.
  • Chilli rating: hot
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Black Sesame Seed (29%), Sesame Seed (29%), Orange Peel (17%), Cayenne Pepper, Poppy Seed, Black Pepper, Ginger, Seaweed (2.5%), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight.For best before end: see base of pot.

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Sprinkling over crispy battered veg and serving with soy sauce dip.

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100g
Energy 1989kJ
-482kcal
Fat 35.7g
of which saturates 6.9g
Carbohydrate 8.6g
of which sugars 4.8g
Fibre 26.5g
Protein 18.2g
Salt 0.2g

