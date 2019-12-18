By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stella Artois Lager 2X284ml & Glass Gift Set

Stella Artois Lager 2X284ml & Glass Gift Set
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Gift Pack
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • La Bière Fine de Luxe
  • Over 600 years of Belgian brewing expertise, brought to life in a beautifully balanced lager. With a flavourful taste and a clean finish, Stella Artois is meant to be savoured.
  • 330ml Stella Artois® Chalice Glass
  • Product of Turkey.
  • Beer brewed in the UK

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

4.8% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For Best Before End: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Rinse glass thoroughly before use.
  • Hand Wash Only.

Warnings

  • This product is intended for the purchase and enjoyment by people aged 18 years and above.
  • Please enjoy this product responsibly. Always drink in moderation.

Name and address

  • Packed and Distributed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • Kent,
  • ME8 7EG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 284ml
Energy 167kj474kJ
-40kcal113kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 3.1g8.8g
of which sugars 0.3g0.9g
Protein 0.4g1.1g
Salt 0.0g0.0g

Safety information

