Chicago Town Cheesy Sftd Crust Pepperoni Pizza 640G
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese based sauce stuffed crust pizza topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and slices of pork and beef pepperoni.
- Cheese, cheese and more cheese. You dreamed it and we made those dreams come true. Introducing the Chicago Town Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pepperoni Pizza - your favourite cheesy pizza with and added kick of flavour. Our unique rising dough that bakes for the first time in your oven has been stuffed with melty cheese, topped with our awesome signature cheesy sauce, and loaded with mozzarella, Monterey jack, cheddar and gooey emmental cheese and Pepperoni. Welcome to pizza heaven, buddy!
- Carry flat unique rising dough
- Fan oven cook in 18 mins
- Pack size: 640g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Mozzarella Cheese (13%), Water, Tomato Puree, Pork and Beef Pepperoni (8%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Smoke Flavouring, Spice Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (5%), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Yeast, Cheddar Cheese (1.5%), Sugar, Salt, Modified Starch (Potato, Tapioca), Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrates, Sodium Phosphate), Garlic, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (E 472e), Thickener (Guar Gum), Herbs and Spices, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Phosphates, Lactic Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen and store flat.Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler. See Side of Pack for Best Before End.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan oven 180°C, Cook for approx: 18-23 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 200°C/400°F, Cook for approx: 20-25 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 6, Cook for approx: 22-30 minutes
Remove all packaging and place pizza onto a baking tray.
Place on the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Rotate baking tray halfway through cooking.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping and tomato sauce stuffed crust will be extremely hot!
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people
Name and address
- Chicago Town,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town,
- Unit 13,
Return to
- Guarantee
- We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Contact Information:
- Email: @ crt@chicagotown.com
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- 20 Marathon Place,
- Leyland,
- PR26 7QN.
- Chicago Town Customer Care,
- Unit 13,
- Block E,
- Calmount Park,
Net Contents
640g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as consumed) Per 100g
|(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake Per 1/4 pizza
|Reference Intake Adult
|Energy - (kJ)
|1327
|1979
|-
|-
|- kcal (Calories)
|317
|472
|24%
|2000
|Fat
|15g
|22g
|31%
|70g
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|12g
|60%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|49g
|19%
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|3.3g
|4%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.4g
|-
|-
|Protein
|12g
|18g
|36%
|50g
|Salt
|1.4g
|2.1g
|35%
|6.0g
