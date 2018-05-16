By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy M/Choc Egg & A M/Choc Chunk 71g

Cadbury Dairy M/Choc Egg & A M/Choc Chunk 71g
£ 1.00
£1.41/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with milk chocolate.
  • Happy Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • 2 x 30 g portions per shell

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 71g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before see base.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

71g ℮

