Tesco Free From 2 Croissants

- Energy1020kJ 244kcal12%
- Fat11.8g17%
- Saturates6.9g35%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 348kcal
Product Description
- 2 Gluten free croissants made with a vegetable oil and butter blend, tapioca and potato starch, rice flour and vegetable fibres.
- Golden croissants with a light and flaky pastry. Best served warm from the oven.
- Golden croissants with a light and flaky pastry. Best served warm from the oven.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 8-10 mins oven
- Golden croissants with a light and flaky pastry
- Gluten and wheat free
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Oil and Butter Blend (22%) [Water, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Salt], Rice Flour, Water, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Thickeners (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Vegetable Fibres (Pea Fibre, Potato Fibre, Citrus Fibre, Rice Fibre, Flax Fibre, Psyllium Fibre, Seaweed Fibre), Sugar, Fructose, Pea Flour, Yeast, Millet Flour, Whole Flax Seed Meal, Salt, Yeast Extract, Fermented Brown Rice Flour, Brown Rice Flour, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain egg. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 2 days. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 5 7-9 mins
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served warm from the oven.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
2 x Croissants
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One croissant (70g)
|Energy
|1457kJ / 348kcal
|1020kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|16.8g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|9.9g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|31.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Protein
|3.3g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019