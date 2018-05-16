Nakd Banoffee Pie Fruit & Nut Bars 4 Pack 140G
Product Description
- Raw fruit & nut bars with banana
- Nakd Banoffee Pie is going to drive you bananas! Fruity bananas are smooshed together with crunchy nuts and rich dates, to pack all of the toffee flavour of your fave dessert into a dairy and gluten free snack bar! As if that wasn't enough, these little beauties are vegan friendly, made with 100% natural ingredients and one of your five a day. Nature loves you baby, and so do we!
- We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
- They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
- 100% natural ingredients - go on, check what I'm made from!
- No added sugar - only natural sweetness
- Gluten Free
- Dairy Free
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Vegan
- Kosher
- KLBD
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
Dates 56%, Almonds 12%, Cashews 10%, Banana 10%, Raisins 9%, Pecans 2%, Sea Salt, A hint of Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts & other Nuts
Storage
Best before: see side of pack
Warnings
- May also contain traces of the odd shell or pit piece
Name and address
- Natural Balance Foods,
- Unit 1A Drakes Park,
- Long Crendon,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP18 9BA.
Return to
- eatnakd.com
Net Contents
4 x 35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 35g
|Energy
|1529kJ
|535kJ
|-
|368kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|18.6g
|of which sugars
|51.1g
|17.9g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|6.9g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.2g
Safety information
