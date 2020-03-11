Gillette Venus 3 Sensitive Razor Blades 4 Pack
Product Description
- GILLETTE VENUS 3 SENSITIVE RAZOR BLADES 4 PACK
- Gillette Venus3 Sensitive women's disposable razor is a 3-bladed razor for sensitive skin. It features SkinElixir lubrication strip for glide and 3 blades with a pivoting head. Feel up to 0% irritation (US Consumer Study, Feb. 2018).
- Feel up to 0% irritation* and up to 100% smooth skin (*US Consumer Study, Feb 2018)
- Disposable razors with 3 curve-hugging blades for a smooth shave
- SkinElixir lubrastrip releases a perfect dose of protection you can feel
- Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin
- No razor blade change required
