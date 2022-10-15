Jimmy Choo Man Eau De Toilette 30Ml

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good Cologne A JIMMY CHOO Customer 15th October 2022 I like the cologne. It smells pretty good and lasts a long time. A complaint I do have is that when it arrived the top plastic was cracked. It didn't affect the product functionally but it does make it look weird

It smells amazing A JIMMY CHOO Customer 11th October 2022 I got this awhile ago and this Cologne smelled really good. I had to get one for myself and my brother. Definitely worth the price. It has this seductive smell just like how to the description says. I definitely recommend getting this

Love this scent! A JIMMY CHOO Customer 8UK October 2022 I bought this for my boyfriend a while ago because he was in deep need of a new cologne. He previously had been using Polo by Ralph Lauren for as long as I can remember. When we first tried this I was blown away by how potent it was. One spray lasted him almost the entire day and the scent was great. It's a pretty masculine scent that really fresh and not sweet at all. It has a little bit of musk to it and some saddle wood notes. Definitely recommend this cologne.

Very Pleasing A JIMMY CHOO Customer 8UK October 2022 This has a very pleasing earthy woodsy scent that is not too strong but just enough to capture some attention. My brother uses it and get tons of compliments and it can even be used by women as well tbh. Very appeasing to the nose!

Great woody smell A JIMMY CHOO Customer 6UK October 2022 My teenager is starting to be interested in perfumes. This was a great addition to his collection. It has a nice pleasant woody smell with a little bit of fruity tint to it. It's nice and not too overbearing. One spray lasts for hours. Really like the simplicity of it.

Fresh and safe A JIMMY CHOO Customer 6UK October 2022 Not overpowering. Fresh. Gets the compliments from the ladies. Good packaging and bottle lasts and it's strong but not a nostril burner. Doesn't stain my shirts or clothing. The bottle is good quality sprayer

I got Choo baby! A JIMMY CHOO Customer 6UK October 2022 OMG! If you are like me that your nose dictate your life, you will get crazy, fall in love, get crazy again jajajajaja the Jimmy Choo Man perfume is all about sexiness, elegance, seduction, classy. You will smell a man you will think is a model from a magazine, all a man need to smell, long duration all day long also at night you can still feel the perfume and we dance and sweat all day. Get it for your man!!! You will fall in love everyday

Smells SO good! A JIMMY CHOO Customer 4UK October 2022 This cologne smells SO good. It's a long lasting scent and a spray or two is all you need, a little goes a long way. The bottle is glass with a spray top that you push down to use. It's easy to spray with just one hand. The bottle shape reminds me of a flask. It's a curved glass design. The scent is a manly scent with hints of Amber, suede leather and wood with a little bit of a fruity end. It's a sweet smell but kinda spicy, a very good blend. You will get compliments when you wear it, it smells so good! Buy it for yourself, give it as a gift. You won't regret it. Highly recommend.

Love at first spritz! A JIMMY CHOO Customer 3rd October 2022 After reading through the notes, my husband wasn't too convinced that he would enjoy Jimmy Choo Man but it was love at first spritz! The name and packaging are rather uneventful. The bottle itself is simple but large and made out of heavy glass. It won't catch your eye and won't stand out from other perfumes but it's what inside that matters most! Slightly sweet, a little bit fruity, but at the same time woody and earthy. All of the notes go so well together and form a light and not overpowering, masculine fragrance which is great for everyday use. The atomizer is amazing! It disperses a super fine mist which makes you wonder if you even sprayed at all. Sillage and longevity isn't all that great but Jimmy Choo Man has still managed to become my husband's new signature scent!