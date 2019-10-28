Taste Original Chicken Satay Snack 40G
- Energy361kJ 87kcal4%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.63g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ, 217kcals
Product Description
- Fully cooked chicken marinated in soy sauce spices and formed onto a wooden skewer.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken (87%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Mustard Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ginger Extract
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory handling Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Eat within two days of opening. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.
Produce of
Produced in the UK from EU chicken
Warnings
- This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
Name and address
- Taste Original,
- 36a Causeway Rd.,
- Earlstrees Ind. Est.,
- Corby,
- NN17 4DU.
Return to
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|Energy
|903kJ, 217kcals
|Fat
|13.6g
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.10g
|of which sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|19.9g
|Salt
|1.58g
Safety information
