By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Taste Original Chicken Satay Snack 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Taste Original Chicken Satay Snack 40G
£ 1.00
£2.50/100g

Offer

Per pack (40g) as sold provides
  • Energy361kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.4g
    8%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ, 217kcals

Product Description

  • Fully cooked chicken marinated in soy sauce spices and formed onto a wooden skewer.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (87%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Mustard Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ginger Extract

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Eat within two days of opening. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.

Produce of

Produced in the UK from EU chicken

Warnings

  • This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Name and address

  • Taste Original,
  • 36a Causeway Rd.,
  • Earlstrees Ind. Est.,
  • Corby,
  • NN17 4DU.

Return to

  • Taste Original,
  • 36a Causeway Rd.,
  • Earlstrees Ind. Est.,
  • Corby,
  • NN17 4DU.

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100g
Energy 903kJ, 217kcals
Fat 13.6g
of which saturates2.3g
Carbohydrate 3.10g
of which sugars3.0g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 19.9g
Salt 1.58g

Safety information

View more safety information

This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Taste Original 12 Mini Chicken Satay 120G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco 25 Cocktail Sausages 212G

£ 1.00
£0.47/100g

Offer

Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken Bites 6X22.5G

£ 2.60
£1.93/100g

Peperami Pep'd Up Chicken Bites 50G

£ 1.29
£2.58/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here