By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Passion Fruit Lemonade 4X250ml

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Passion Fruit Lemonade 4X250ml
£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

New

Each can
  • Energy45kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 18kJ / 4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated passion fruit flavoured lemonade with sweeteners.
  • Gently Sparkling Carefully flavoured for a refreshing, tangy & fruity taste. Our drinks experts have been creating soft drinks for decades. We take old favourites and give them a fresh twist, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • Gently Sparkling Carefully flavoured for a refreshing, tangy & fruity taste.
  • Gently sparkling
  • Carefully flavoured for a refreshing, tangy & fruity taste
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (3%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2%), Citric Acid, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Can. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach can (250ml)
Energy18kJ / 4kcal45kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.4g1.0g
Sugars0.3g0.8g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice! Pity is now unavailable.

5 stars

Really nice! Pity is now unavailable.

Usually bought next

Tesco Blackberry & Mint Lemonade 250Ml

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

New

Tesco Rhubarb, Rose, White Tea Lemonade 4X250ml

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

New

Tesco Strawberry & Basil Lemonade 4X250ml

£ 1.50
£0.15/100ml

New

Tesco No Added Sugar Orange Crush 4 X 330Ml

£ 0.99
£0.08/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here