Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Bunny Orange Msse 30g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 0.50
£1.67/100g

Offer

1x = 1 Portion
  • Energy706 kJ 169 kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2354 kJ/565 kcal

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a soft orange flavoured milk chocolate mousse filling (37 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • cocoalife.org

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 bar = 30 g, 1 bar per pack

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:Per Bar (30 g):%* / Per Bar (30 g):
Energy 2354 kJ/565 kcal706 kJ/169 kcal8 %
Fat 36 g11 g16 %
of which Saturates 20 g5.9 g29 %
Carbohydrate 52 g16 g
of which Sugars 51 g15 g17 %
Fibre 1.9 g0.6 g
Protein 6.7 g2.0 g
Salt 0.22 g0.07 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

