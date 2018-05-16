Tassimo Costa Gingerbread Latte 8 Pods 271.2G

- Energy346 kJ 83 kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ/
Product Description
- 8 TDiscs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 TDiscs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Gingerbread Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
- Discover more at tassimo.com
- Just in time for winter, you can enjoy the taste of Costa Gingerbread Latte from the comfort of your own home. Under a smooth foam blanket, a thoughtfully selected blend of perfectly roasted coffee beans comes together with Gingerbread warmth. Just switch on your TASSIMO and cosy up with a cup.
- More to discover!
- Caramel Latte, Latte, Cappuccino and Americano Costa
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 8 x 7.4g Espresso
- 8 x 26.5g (22.2ml) Latte Creamer
- Pack size: 271.2G
Information
Ingredients
Cream (30%), Sugar (28%), Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Flavouring, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Hurley,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
Return to
- UK: Consumer Response,
- Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
- Horizon,
- Honey Lane,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 6RJ.
- Freephone: 0808 100 8787
- Ireland: 2nd Floor,
- Block F1,
- East Point Business Park,
- Dublin 3,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
271.2g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 ml**
|310 ml**
|310 ml/%*
|Energy
|112kJ/
|346kJ/
|4%
|-
|27kcal
|83kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|4.0g
|6%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|2.8g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|10g
|4%
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|10g
|11%
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.3g
|-
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.7g
|1%
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.36g
|6%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Ready to consume
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020