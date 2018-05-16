By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tassimo Costa Gingerbread Latte 8 Pods 271.2G

£ 3.99
£1.48/100g
310 ml
  • Energy346 kJ 83 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 112kJ/

Product Description

  • 8 TDiscs Roast and Ground Coffee and 8 TDiscs Concentrated Ultra Filtered Cream Preparation with Sugar and Gingerbread Flavour, for Coffee Based Drink.
  • Discover more at tassimo.com
  • Just in time for winter, you can enjoy the taste of Costa Gingerbread Latte from the comfort of your own home. Under a smooth foam blanket, a thoughtfully selected blend of perfectly roasted coffee beans comes together with Gingerbread warmth. Just switch on your TASSIMO and cosy up with a cup.
  • More to discover!
  • Caramel Latte, Latte, Cappuccino and Americano Costa
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 8 x 7.4g Espresso
  • 8 x 26.5g (22.2ml) Latte Creamer
  • Pack size: 271.2G

Information

Ingredients

Cream (30%), Sugar (28%), Coffee (22%), Water, Milk Protein Concentrate, Milk Minerals, Salt, Flavouring, Thickener (E414), Acidity Regulator (E331)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Protect from light.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Name and address

  • Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Hurley,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.

Return to

  • UK: Consumer Response,
  • Freepost RSTU-ZHXL-EJKL,
  • Horizon,
  • Honey Lane,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 6RJ.
  • Freephone: 0808 100 8787
  • Ireland: 2nd Floor,
  • Block F1,
  • East Point Business Park,
  • Dublin 3,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

271.2g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 ml**310 ml**310 ml/%*
Energy 112kJ/346kJ/4%
-27kcal83kcal
Fat 1.3g4.0g6%
of which saturates 0.9g2.8g14%
Carbohydrate 3.3g10g4%
of which sugars 3.3g10g11%
Fibre 0.1g0.3g-
Protein 0.2g0.7g1%
Salt 0.12g0.36g6%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**Ready to consume---

