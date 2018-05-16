Product Description
- PIZ BUIN ALLERGY SUN SENSITIVE 15 SPF 200ML
- Strengthens Skin's Sun Resilience*
- *In vitro test
- Piz Buin® Allergy Sun Sensitive Skin Spray SPF 15 Medium Protection
- Triple resistance
- Contains calmanelle
- UVA **** superior
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-007786], Aqua, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butylene Glycol, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Dimethicone, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower Extract, Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Acrylates Copolymer, Polyacrylate-13, Polyisobutene, Caprylyl Glycol, Propylene Glycol, C12-20 Alkyl Glucoside, C14-22 Alcohols, Decyl Glucoside, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Greece
Name and address
- (UK) Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
- (IRL) Johnson & Johnson,
- Tallaght,
Net Contents
200ml ℮
