By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schar Gluten Free Curvies Bbq 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Schar Gluten Free Curvies Bbq 170G
£ 2.00
£1.18/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Gluten free barbeque flavour potato snacks.
  • Everyday is Earth Day
  • Separate your waste according to your local guidelines
  • Cardboard, General Waste
  • No palm oil
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

Dehydrated Potatoes 55%, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Flavour, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract, Smoke Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Pull
  • 2 Press
  • 3 Peel

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
  • Winkelau 9,
  • 39014 Burgstall / Postal (BZ),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.schaer.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g24 g = ca.10 chips
Energy 2062 kJ495 kJ
-493 kcal118 kcal
Fat 25 g6,0 g
of which saturates 2,5 g0,6 g
Carbohydrate 61 g15 g
of which sugars 7,1 g1,7 g
Fibre 4,3 g1,0 g
Protein 4,5 g1,1 g
Salt 1,4 g0,33 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Schar Gluten Free Curvies Original 170G

£ 2.00
£1.18/100g

Offer

Schar Gluten Free Delishios 37G

£ 1.00
£2.71/100g

Tesco 2 Free From Cinnamon Swirls

£ 2.20
£1.10/each

Tesco Free From 2 Croissants

£ 2.00
£1.00/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here