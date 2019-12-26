By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hershey's Cookies & Creme Egg 34g

Hershey's Cookies & Creme Egg 34g
£ 0.50
£1.48/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavour Candy with Cookie Pieces.
  • Pack size: 34g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate Flavour Candy (57.7%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers, Soya Lecithin* (E322), Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (E476); Vanillin, Artificial Flavour], White Crème Centre (39.7%) [Sugar*, Vegetable Oil (Palm Kernel Oil, Coconut Oil); Whey Powder (Milk); Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin* (E322)); Milk Fat], Cookies (2.6%) (Cornstarch*; Sugar*; Reduced Fat Cocoa; Vegetable Oil (Canola Oil, Palm Oil, and/or Palm Kernel Oil); Modified Cornstarch*; High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Salt; Emulsifier, Soya Lecithin* (E322); Artificial Vanillin Flavour), *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16°C to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America

Name and address

  • Hershey Company
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Boughton,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Net Contents

34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g):
Energy 2220 kJ/ 531 Kcal
Fat28.8g
of which saturates19.4g
Carbohydrate64.1g
of which sugars56.9g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.31g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

