Sacla Whole Cherry Tomato & Spicy Nduja Sauce 350G

- Whole Cherry Tomato and Spicy Italian Sausage Pasta Sauce
- Visit sacla.co.uk for recipe ideas.
- More adventurous Italian eaters, this one's just for you. In Calabria, the region right on the toe of Italy, the natives favour fiery red chillies. And 'nduja, their local Italian sausage, is crammed with them.
- Combined with whole (yes, whole) cherry tomatoes, this ‘nduja pasta sauce is sweet and spicy at the same time. Simply serve it with pasta and parmesan. Or test out our sausage and roasted fennel pasta recipe.
- Pack size: 350g
Tomatoes (Diced Tomato, Tomato Purée, Tomato Juice), Cherry Tomatoes (16%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion, 'Nduja (4%) (Pork Fat, Pork Meat, Chilli Pepper, Salt), Carrots, Celery, Garlic, Cornflour, Parsley, Salt, Chilli Pepper (0.08%), Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid
- We uses Nuts in our factory
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Made in Italy
- Product may naturally separate in jar. Shake well before use.
- If safety button on cap is up do not use.
- Sacla UK Ltd,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|605kJ/146kcal
|Fat
|12g
|of which Saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|of which Sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.70g
If safety button on cap is up do not use.
