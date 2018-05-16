By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Dry Cure Gammon with Muscovado Glaze 1kg Serves 4-5

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Dry Cure Gammon with Muscovado Glaze 1kg Serves 4-5

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 9.00
£9.00/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

New

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy1204kJ 287kcal
    14%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt3.7g
    62%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 803kJ / 191kcal

Product Description

  • Unsmoked rindless dry cured gammon joint with spice rub and decorated with bay leaves with a sachet of muscovado glaze.
  • British Outdoor Bred Dry Cured and air dried Unsmoked Gammon Joint with a spice rub & muscovado glaze decorated by hand with two bay leaves. Our tesco finest pork comes from British outdoor bred pigs.
  • British Outdoor Bred Dry Cured and air dried Unsmoked Gammon Joint with a spice rub & muscovado glaze decorated by hand with two bay leaves. Our tesco finest pork comes from British outdoor bred pigs.
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (81%), Muscovado Glaze (10%) [Muscovado Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Cinnamon], Salt, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Flavouring, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Bay Leaf, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Clove.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hour 45 mins
Pre-heat the oven to 180C Fan, 200C, Gas 6. Remove all packaging including the glaze sachet and set to one side, leaving the decoration in place. Take 2 long pieces of foil, lay one horizontally across the roasting tin and the other vertically. Place the joint in the middle of the tray, allow enough foil to fold up together creating a tent over the gammon, taking care that the foil does not touch the gammon. Place the roasting tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 1 hour 25 mins. Remove from the oven, carefully uncover the foil from the top of the joint, then remove the strings with scissors. Open the glaze sachet and pour the contents evenly over the joint and return to the oven for a further 10 mins. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 mins. Remove bay leaves. Carve the gammon joint into thin slices using a sharp, flat edged knife. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1000g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy803kJ / 191kcal1204kJ / 287kcal
Fat7.8g11.7g
Saturates2.6g3.9g
Carbohydrate3.3g5.0g
Sugars2.6g3.9g
Fibre0.3g0.5g
Protein26.8g40.2g
Salt2.4g3.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 6 servings.--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 1000g pack typically weighs 900g..--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 10 Pigs In Blankets 210G

£ 2.50
£1.20/100g

Tesco Ready to Cook Fresh Vegetable Selection 3.2kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 8.00
£0.25/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Chocolate Yule Log 760g Serves 10

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 5.00
£0.66/100g

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Tesco Finest Sausage and Stuffing Selection 1.5kg Serves 6

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

£ 10.00
£6.67/kg

Sorry, this item is no longer available for pre-order

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here