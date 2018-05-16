Tesco Finest Dry Cure Gammon with Muscovado Glaze 1kg Serves 4-5
New
- Energy1204kJ 287kcal14%
- Fat11.7g17%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars3.9g4%
- Salt3.7g62%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 803kJ / 191kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked rindless dry cured gammon joint with spice rub and decorated with bay leaves with a sachet of muscovado glaze.
- British Outdoor Bred Dry Cured and air dried Unsmoked Gammon Joint with a spice rub & muscovado glaze decorated by hand with two bay leaves. Our tesco finest pork comes from British outdoor bred pigs.
- British Outdoor Bred Dry Cured and air dried Unsmoked Gammon Joint with a spice rub & muscovado glaze decorated by hand with two bay leaves. Our tesco finest pork comes from British outdoor bred pigs.
- Pack size: 1kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (81%), Muscovado Glaze (10%) [Muscovado Sugar, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Water, Cornflour, Cinnamon], Salt, Brown Sugar, Sugar, Flavouring, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Bay Leaf, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Clove.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 1 hour 45 mins
Pre-heat the oven to 180C Fan, 200C, Gas 6. Remove all packaging including the glaze sachet and set to one side, leaving the decoration in place. Take 2 long pieces of foil, lay one horizontally across the roasting tin and the other vertically. Place the joint in the middle of the tray, allow enough foil to fold up together creating a tent over the gammon, taking care that the foil does not touch the gammon. Place the roasting tray in the middle of the oven and cook for 1 hour 25 mins. Remove from the oven, carefully uncover the foil from the top of the joint, then remove the strings with scissors. Open the glaze sachet and pour the contents evenly over the joint and return to the oven for a further 10 mins. Remove from the oven and rest for 10 mins. Remove bay leaves. Carve the gammon joint into thin slices using a sharp, flat edged knife. Do not overcook.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1000g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|803kJ / 191kcal
|1204kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|11.7g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|2.6g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Protein
|26.8g
|40.2g
|Salt
|2.4g
|3.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Pack contains 6 servings.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 1000g pack typically weighs 900g..
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019