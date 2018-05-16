Halo Top Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 473Ml
- Energy1506 kJ 360 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377 kJ
Product Description
- Ice Cream with Cheesecake Pieces and Strawberries with Sugar and Sweeteners (Strawberries 3%).
- 360 calories per tub
- High protein
- Kosher - Dairy
- Pack size: 473ml
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Eggs, Strawberry Base 5% (Strawberries, Cane Sugar, Water, Natural Flavour, Corn Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate), Citric Acid), Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Sweetener (Erythritol), Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Cheesecake Pieces 3.5% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Salt), Sugar, Butter, White Rice Flour, Pure Vanilla Extract, Salt, Lemon Peel), Biscuit Swirl (Biscuit Crumbs [Unenriched Wheat Flour, Graham Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Honey, Salt, Natural Flavour], Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavours, Cinnamon), Emulsifier (Glycerol), Whey Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Arabic Gum), Natural Flavour, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Allergy Information
- This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For the best before date see base of tub.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Eden Creamery LLC,
- Los Angeles,
- CA 90027,
- USA.
Importer address
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
Return to
- Halo Top UK Ltd,
- 1 Park Row,
- Leeds,
- United Kingdom,
- LS1 5AB.
- www.halotop.com
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 118ml**
|Per 100ml
|%* Per 100ml
|Energy
|377 kJ
|335 kJ
|90 kcal
|80 kcal
|4%
|Fat
|2.8g
|2.4g
|3%
|of which Saturates
|1.1g
|0.9g
|5%
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|12.6g
|5%
|of which Sugars
|7.8g
|6.6g
|7%
|of which Polyols
|5.2g
|4.4g
|Protein
|4.6g
|3.9g
|8%
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|4%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|**Contains 4 servings
|*Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml
