Halo Top Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 473Ml

Halo Top Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 473Ml
£ 4.50
£0.95/100ml

New

Per tub
  • Energy1506 kJ 360 kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 377 kJ

Product Description

  • Ice Cream with Cheesecake Pieces and Strawberries with Sugar and Sweeteners (Strawberries 3%).
  • 360 calories per tub
  • High protein
  • Kosher - Dairy
  • Pack size: 473ml
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Milk, Eggs, Strawberry Base 5% (Strawberries, Cane Sugar, Water, Natural Flavour, Corn Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Extracts (Radish Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate), Citric Acid), Milk Protein Concentrate, Cream, Sweetener (Erythritol), Cane Sugar, Maltodextrin, Cheesecake Pieces 3.5% (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cream Cheese (Milk, Cream, Salt), Sugar, Butter, White Rice Flour, Pure Vanilla Extract, Salt, Lemon Peel), Biscuit Swirl (Biscuit Crumbs [Unenriched Wheat Flour, Graham Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Brown Sugar, Honey, Salt, Natural Flavour], Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Canola Oil, Salt, Natural Flavours, Cinnamon), Emulsifier (Glycerol), Whey Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser (Arabic Gum), Natural Flavour, Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Carob Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • This product has been processed on equipment that sometimes processes Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For the best before date see base of tub.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Eden Creamery LLC,
  • Los Angeles,
  • CA 90027,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.

Return to

  • Halo Top UK Ltd,
  • 1 Park Row,
  • Leeds,
  • United Kingdom,
  • LS1 5AB.
  • www.halotop.com

Net Contents

473ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 118ml**Per 100ml%* Per 100ml
Energy 377 kJ335 kJ
-90 kcal80 kcal4%
Fat 2.8g2.4g3%
of which Saturates 1.1g0.9g5%
Carbohydrate 14.8g12.6g5%
of which Sugars 7.8g6.6g7%
of which Polyols 5.2g4.4g
Protein 4.6g3.9g8%
Salt 0.3g0.2g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains 4 servings---
*Each tub contains 4 portions of 118ml---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

