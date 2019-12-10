By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Limehouse Rhubarb & Ginger Gin 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
£ 15.00
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rhubarb & Ginger Gin
  • Sweet & tangy rhubarb balanced with a lingering warmth of ginger for an intensely aromatic gin, perfect for a summer's afternoon.
  • Inspired by the colourful history of London's East End, Limehouse is produced with care by pioneering experts at the UK's foremost gin distillery.
  • Handcrafted using the finest botanicals
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  Alcohol Units

Alcohol Units

26.3

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Number of uses

This bottle contains 28 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • G&J Distillers,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6PH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (25ml) contains
Energy 991kJ248kJ
-237kcal60kcal
This bottle contains 28 servings--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great gin, great price

5 stars

The gin drinker in this house (not me) rates this the best of the many rhubarb and ginger gins around. Definitely can taste the ginger, she says. I like it cos its cheap!

