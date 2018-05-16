Wall's Vegan Jumbo Roll 120G

Product Description
- Puff pastry filled with seasoned Hooba™ meat free mince.
- Time for a Wall's?
- That delicious Wall's taste - so familiar, and yet in this case, so very different. With 64 layers of crisp puff-pastry to bite through, you instantly appreciate the quality.
- But then the filling - oh my... now this is something new. Plant-based filling with yummy seasoning. This is all plant and it's all good.
- Healthier snacking
- Plant based
- Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings & hydrogenated fat
- Vegan roll
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
Hooba™ Meat-Free Mince (28%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Wheat Protein, Onion, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Coriander, Nutmeg, Sage, Ground Black Pepper, Marjoram, Thyme, Hooba™ Meat-Free Mince contains: Mushrooms, Water, Rolled Oats, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Methylcellulose, Salt, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Oats, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated, store below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing Freeze on day of purchase but not later than 2 days before use by date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use and consume within 24 hours. Once product has been defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our pastries can be enjoyed hot or cold, but for the best tasting experience, heat in the oven.
Stuck for time or not at home? You can also heat in the microwave.
Ensure food is piping hot before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guideline only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place roll on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
180°C Fan 160°C Gas Mark 4 25 mins
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111,
- Poole,
- BH15 2AS.
Return to
- Please contact
- Wall's Pastry,
- PO Box 9111,
- Poole,
- BH15 2AS.
- Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 120g Roll
|Ref. Intake Per 120g Roll
|Energy
|1012 kJ
|1214 kJ
|15%
|-
|242 kcal
|290 kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|13.2g
|19%
|of which Saturates
|5.0g
|6.0g
|30%
|Carbohydrate
|27.7g
|33.2g
|of which Sugars
|1.8g
|2.2g
|2%
|Protein
|6.1g
|7.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.3g
|22%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
