Cake Decor Halloween Twisty Frosting 275G

£ 2.70
£9.82/kg

Product Description

  • Orange Flavour Cupcake Frosting
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of tips and techniques and more fabulous products and recipes!
  • Nozzle attached
  • Perfect stripes straight from the tube!
  • No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Paprika), Thickener (Glycerine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Once open, replace cap and consume within two weeks.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use:
  • Unscrew the cap and peel off the silver strip
  • Replace the cap by screwing back on
  • Now, simply 'pull off' the cap to expose the nozzle
  • Squeeze from the top of the tube and 'frost away' in circular movements
  • After use, wipe the nozzle and replace the cap by pushing back on

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Customer Care: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1786kJ / 423kcal
Fat 9.3g
Of which saturates 4.6g
Carbohydrates83.6g
Of which sugars 77.1g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.6g

