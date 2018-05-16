Cake Decor Halloween Twisty Frosting 275G

Product Description
- Orange Flavour Cupcake Frosting
- Nozzle attached
- Perfect stripes straight from the tube!
- No artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fats
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin), Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Colours (Vegetable Carbon, Paprika), Thickener (Glycerine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Once open, replace cap and consume within two weeks.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for use:
- Unscrew the cap and peel off the silver strip
- Replace the cap by screwing back on
- Now, simply 'pull off' the cap to expose the nozzle
- Squeeze from the top of the tube and 'frost away' in circular movements
- After use, wipe the nozzle and replace the cap by pushing back on
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- UK,
- G68 9LH.
Return to
- Customer Care: customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1786kJ / 423kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|Of which saturates
|4.6g
|Carbohydrates
|83.6g
|Of which sugars
|77.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.6g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
