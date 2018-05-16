Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repir Toothpaste 75Ml
Product Description
- Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair 75ml
- Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair is proven to drive minerals deep into the enamel surface to actively repair acid-weakened areas of the enamel, for stronger, better-protected teeth.
- Deep repair for your weakened enamel.
- Acids in modern diets can weaken your enamel surface. Over time, this can load to your enamel thinning, allowing the yellow dull dentine layer underneath to show through. Once your enamel surface is weakened it needs extra care for the future.
- With twice-daily brushing, Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair helps to:
- Actively repair acid-weakened enamel
- Lock in minerals to protect against the effects of acid wear
- Protect against cavities
- Keep gums healthy
- Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair is suitable for sensitive teeth.
- New Sensodyne Pronamel Intensive Enamel Repair is an advancement in our Enamel Care, proven to drive minerals deep into the enamel surface to actively repair weak areas of the tooth.
- Our new unique re-mineralising formula delivers more vital minerals that absorb deep into the surface structure of the weak enamel, repairing and rebuilding micro-damage in the vulnerable areas of the teeth for stronger better protected teeth.
- Actively repairs weakened enamel
- Pronamel actively repairs weakened enamel
- Lock in minerals
- For strong healthy teeth
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Potassium Nitrate, PEG-6, Sodium Lactate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Aroma, Titanium Dioxide, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, PVM/MA Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene. Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride). As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Storage
Best used before the end of: See end of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the label directions: Brush twice
- a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out.
Warnings
- If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Talk to
- your dentist or doctor as soon as possible if you experience swelling of the
- mouth or face. Sensitive teeth may indicate an underlying problem that needs
- prompt care. If symptoms persist or worsen see your dentist. Keep out of reach
- of children. Not for use by children under 12 years of age unless on advice of
- a dental professional or doctor. The ends of this carton have been glued down.
- Do not use if carton ends are open.
Name and address
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K. or Levice, 934 01, Slovakia
Return to
- GSK Consumer Healthcare,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
- UK: 0800 783 8881
- IE: 1800 441 442
- customer.relations@gsk.com
- www.pronamel.co.uk
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
75ml ℮
Safety information
