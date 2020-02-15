Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

Never had a problem in the past but looks like it
Never had a problem in the past but looks like it is produced in a different country now and it is not strong at all, it tears easily......very disappointed.
Ok.
Just about ok. Wouldn't buy it again. CF
Worse and worse, Don't Buy!
Quality of this product has gradually become worse and worse. First the pattern which gives it strength changed - was no longer strong. Then the width and thickness reduced, now it's just as bad and rips as easily as other foil half the price! Tesco, do you think consumers are too dumb to notice when you give us inferior products but at higher prices? Yes you have profits to make but this kind of stunt will make customers shop elsewhere.
Narrower - width disappeared from front of pack!
The width of this foil width has just been reduced from 300mm to 290mm. Half an inch doesn't sound much but, tellingly, the width is no longer stated on the front of the pack. This product is no longer sufficient to fit my baking trays and regrettably it will be added to the list of products I'll be sourcing elsewhere.
Beware Tesco have reduced the width of foil
Stupid move reducing the width of the foil;no longer fits my grill pan or roasting dishes. So SAD spoiling an excellent product