Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

1.5(5)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.15/metre
  • Tesco strong kitchen foil provides the extra reassurance of mess-free cooking and is suitable for use in fridge, freezer & oven.
  • 10m x 290mm approx.
  • Stores leftovers
  • Lines oven trays
  • Makes your roasts
  • Pack size: 10M

Information

Produce of

Packed in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for:
  • Keeping food fresh and hygienic.
  • Keeping in flavour, moisture and juices.
  • Keeping food hot.
  • Lining trays for mess-free cooking.
  • Use to cover delicate foods such as flans, cakes and pastries.
  • Directions for use: Push in the tabs on the end of box to hold the roll in place. Always keep in its box to avoid damaging the roll.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • CAUTION: SHARP CUTTING EDGE.
  • Keep foil away from electric heating elements. Do not allow foil to come into contact with a naked flame. Do not use in a microwave oven unless recommended in the microwave manufacturer's handbook. Never re-use foil. Salt in food can occasionally attack the foil and cause small holes. To prevent this, lightly coat the foil with cooking prior to cooking. Do not store consumables in metal containers covered with foil. Allow food to cool completely before storing in foil. Do not allow foil to come into direct contact with acidic foods, e.g. rhubarb and citrus fruits.

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Never had a problem in the past but looks like it

2 stars

Never had a problem in the past but looks like it is produced in a different country now and it is not strong at all, it tears easily......very disappointed.

Ok.

3 stars

Just about ok. Wouldn't buy it again. CF

Worse and worse, Don't Buy!

1 stars

Quality of this product has gradually become worse and worse. First the pattern which gives it strength changed - was no longer strong. Then the width and thickness reduced, now it's just as bad and rips as easily as other foil half the price! Tesco, do you think consumers are too dumb to notice when you give us inferior products but at higher prices? Yes you have profits to make but this kind of stunt will make customers shop elsewhere.

Narrower - width disappeared from front of pack!

1 stars

The width of this foil width has just been reduced from 300mm to 290mm. Half an inch doesn't sound much but, tellingly, the width is no longer stated on the front of the pack. This product is no longer sufficient to fit my baking trays and regrettably it will be added to the list of products I'll be sourcing elsewhere.

Beware Tesco have reduced the width of foil

1 stars

Stupid move reducing the width of the foil;no longer fits my grill pan or roasting dishes. So SAD spoiling an excellent product

